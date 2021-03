A California family is on a mission to visit every In-N-Out Burger location in existence.

The Vonder-Hide family has visited 316 of the 363 locations since July.

More than 7,000 people are now following their adventure on Instagram and they've got plenty of swag to show for it.

They always buy at least one thing from each location and they saved all the receipts.

The Vonder-Hide family says no, they are not tired of In-N-Out quite yet.