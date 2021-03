What would you do if you found a massive sum of cash? Let's say $42,000...

A Goodwill employee in Oklahoma named Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she found that exact amount.

But instead of keeping it, she had Goodwill track down the owner.

Lessing says she wanted her 6-year-old daughter to see the importance of honesty.

As a reward the owner of the lost cash let Lessing keep $1,000.