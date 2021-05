Here's another reason for football fans to get vaccinated.

The NFL announced fully vaccinated fans could win free tickets to the next Super Bowl.

The league is giving away 50 tickets to fans who share the story on why they got vaccinated or will soon get vaccinated.

Each winner will receive a pair of Super Bowl tickets.

Super Bowl 56 is slated to be played at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 13, 2022.