Nextdoor app works to cut down racist language

The app Nextdoor working to cut down on offensive and racist language on its site.

The company rolling out an anti-racism notification that will alert users if they're about to post something that may be offensive.

The tool recognizes words or phrases like "All Lives Matter" or "Blue Lives Matter" and gives users the option to edit the post or ignore the warning.

Those phrases are explicitly prohibited on Nextdoor according to its discrimination policy, especially when used to undermine racial equality or the Black Lives Matter movement.

Support for "White Lives Matter" is also prohibited.