Newborn gets COVID-19 antibodies from mother

For the first time a pregnant mom who got the COVID-19 vaccine has passed those antibodies to her newborn.

Doctors say the mom is a healthcare worker and she was 36 weeks pregnant when she was given the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The baby girl was born three weeks later.

The blood in her cord was tested and she had antibodies!

Doctors say this is a big step in the right direction to protect kids from COVID.

"This is one small case in what will be thousands and thousands of babies born to mothers who have been vaccinated of the next several months," says Chad Rudnick, pediatrician.

While this case is something to celebrate, doctors say some research has shown newborns born to vaccinated mothers are still at risk for infection.

They say more studies have to be done to determine how long protection will last.