Bubble wrap is a common packaging item but it turns out it was originally invented as a type of three-dimensional wall covering.

Ash-Har Quraishi shows you how one man is now transforming those tiny plastic bubbles into works of art.

Most people look at bubble wrap as cushioned packaging material or just inexplicably satisfying to pop.

But not Bradley Hart.

Hart is a New York-based artist who specializes in turning bubble wrap into high art.