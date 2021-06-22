Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

New video shows Proud Boys during the Capitol riot

items.[0].videoTitle
New videos are showing what some members of the Proud Boys were doing during the Capitol riot. That's according to the Justice Department.
Posted at 7:05 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 10:10:53-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTNV) — New videos are showing what some members of the Proud Boys were doing during the Capitol Riot.

That's according to the Justice Department.

The footage is part of a federal case against Charles Donohoe who is accused of leading the group on Jan. 6.

One of the videos shows what prosecutors say is the moment when the group broke a police line and stormed the building.

The department says Donohoe is seen wearing a red-and-white bandanna and can be seen looking on as rioters took down four police officers on the steps of the Capitol.

The North Carolina man is facing charges in a case accusing Proud Boys leaders of orchestrating the attack.

Donohoe has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH