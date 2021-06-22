New video shows Proud Boys during the Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTNV) — New videos are showing what some members of the Proud Boys were doing during the Capitol Riot.

That's according to the Justice Department.

The footage is part of a federal case against Charles Donohoe who is accused of leading the group on Jan. 6.

One of the videos shows what prosecutors say is the moment when the group broke a police line and stormed the building.

The department says Donohoe is seen wearing a red-and-white bandanna and can be seen looking on as rioters took down four police officers on the steps of the Capitol.

The North Carolina man is facing charges in a case accusing Proud Boys leaders of orchestrating the attack.

Donohoe has pleaded not guilty.