Stimulus negotiations continue on latest COVID relief bill

Posted at 8:52 AM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01

A crucial week is here for the latest COVID relief bill that includes stimulus checks, child tax credits and unemployment benefits.

Early Saturday, the House of Representatives passed their version of the stimulus bill.

Monday, it's in the Senate and changes are expected.

On March 14, bonus unemployment benefits expire for millions if the bill is not passed.

The Senate says it expects to keep the portion of the bill that expands the unemployment benefits, as well as the portion that includes stimulus checks and child tax credits.

However, the $15 minimum wage hike is expected to be taken out of the bill.

