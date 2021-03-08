Lawmakers review security following US Capitol protests

Lawmakers will hear the results of a security review following the violent protests at the U.S. Capitol.

The 15-page review will recommend changes including hiring more than 1,000 capitol police officers.

The report also calls for the installation of retractable fencing around the building and giving capitol police authority to ask for help from the National Guard.

Currently, police must go through the police board to get authorization.

The review was completed by a former Hurricane Katrina commander and other former senior military officials.