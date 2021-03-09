Menu

New program helps long haulers still affected by COVID-19 after recovery

Many people diagnosed with COVID-19 suffer from symptoms for weeks and even months later. They are called long haulers, and COVID-19 can take a toll on your heart and lungs.
Posted at 8:16 AM, Mar 09, 2021
Now there is a free online boot camp through Pulmonary Wellness and Rehabilitation Center that's gaining momentum across the country to help those long haulers recover their strength and give them emotional hope.

The program lasts 40 days and anyone can join.

It not only helps your lungs get back into shape but help your body learn how to function again.

For more information head to PulmonaryWellness.org.

