New legislation would give renters new payment options

Rent and affordability has been top of mind during this pandemic and if you are planning a move paying a security deposit upfront can be a a major burden.

Advocates are looking to help by coming up with more affordable ways to secure a deposit while still giving landlords financial protection.

Legislation known as "Renters Choice" has been passed in some places like Atlanta, New York state and New Jersey.

It gives renters the option of choosing payment options instead of having to pay a large security deposit.

Leaders in more than 20 states have already expressed support for legislation that would allow for this renting alternative.