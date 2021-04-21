New Apple products not disappointing fans

Apple's "spring loaded" annual product launch event did not disappoint its fans.

The highly anticipated updated iPad Pro is faster and now features 5g capability and a thunderbolt port so it can connect to external monitors.

The updated iMac has touch ID for the first time which allows users to unlock their computer, easily switch users and even make payments.

They also unveiled Airtag which uses Bluetooth technology to help you find your keys, your wallet, your laptop or even your car.

Apple is releasing the new purple iPhone 12 and 12 mini, which go on sale April 30.