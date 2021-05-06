Watch
Neuropsychologist helps us understand why we forget some things

Have you ever walked into a room and forgotten why you walked in? New research is giving us some answers as to why that is and what we can do to fight it.
Dr. Oliver Baumann is an assistant professor at Bond University's School of Psychology.

He specializes in neuropsychology and is helping us learn more about why we forget and ways we can train our brain to combat it.

Starting with the doorway effect.

If you transition from one room to another it could decrease your memory's performance.

But experts say all doorways aren't the same.

So how do you fight your own brain's forgetfulness?

Baumann says you create meaningful memories.

Brains have built-in preferences of what they deem important and not important.

