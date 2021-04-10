Watch
Mother arrested after 3 children found slain in Los Angeles

Damian Dovarganes/AP
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore exits an apartment complex as police investigate in Reseda, Calif., Saturday, April 10, 2021. The mother of three children — all under the age of 5 — found slain inside a Los Angeles apartment Saturday morning has been arrested, police said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Michel Moore
Posted at 4:12 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 19:12:46-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have arrested a mother whose three children were found slain Saturday morning.

Police Lt. Raul Jovel said the children's grandmother went inside an apartment in the Reseda neighborhood and found their bodies.

All the children were under the age of 5.

Police said initial reports suggested they had been stabbed to death, but an official cause of death has not been released.

Jovel said investigators were still working to determine a motive.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Liliana Carrillo in Tulare County, about 200 miles north of Los Angeles.

It wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

