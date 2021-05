We have an important consumer alert this morning.

More than 200,000 'kiddie' smoke detectors are being recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says they don't actually alert customers to fires.

Affected models are TruSense smoke alarms and combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

They were sold at retailers like Walmart between may of 2019 and last September.

No incidents have been reported yet.

People with these alarms should contact the company for a replacement that works.