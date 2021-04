More than 135 million Americans (that's at least 2 in 5) breathe unhealthy air.

That's according to the annual "State Of The Air" report by the American Lung Association.

The group analyzed data from 2017 to 2019.

That means any decreases in pollution from the pandemic lockdowns were not included.

Once again, California had the most polluted cities in the U.S. for both smog and soot.