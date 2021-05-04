Missouri woman finds WWII bomb in yard

A woman in Missouri found a very unusual object poking out of the soil in her yard.

Turns out it's a World War 2 Japanese navy bomb.

And it was still live!

She called police after she figured out it might be a bomb online.

For the next six hours authorities from the state to federal level were on their property analyzing it.

They determined it was still live with a blast radius of 500 feet.

In the end it was detonated at a range on an air force base.

It's still unclear how it ended up in the yard.