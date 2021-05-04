Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

Missouri woman finds WWII bomb in yard

items.[0].videoTitle
A woman in Missouri found a very unusual object poking out of the soil in her yard. Turns out it's a World War 2 Japanese navy bomb.
Posted at 12:28 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 15:28:54-04

A woman in Missouri found a very unusual object poking out of the soil in her yard.

Turns out it's a World War 2 Japanese navy bomb.

And it was still live!

She called police after she figured out it might be a bomb online.

For the next six hours authorities from the state to federal level were on their property analyzing it.

They determined it was still live with a blast radius of 500 feet.

In the end it was detonated at a range on an air force base.

It's still unclear how it ended up in the yard.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH