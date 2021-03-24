Missing Florida woman found naked in storm drain

A Florida woman missing for nearly three weeks found naked and stuck in a storm drain.
Yesterday a 911 caller said they had heard yelling from below ground in Delray Beach.
That's just north of Boca Raton.
Pictures from the scene show a special operations team lifting a grate lowering a ladder and using a harness to hoist the woman to ground level.
Officials say she couldn't stand and was very dirty.
She was taken to a hospital with superficial wounds.
Officials are still trying to figure out what happened.