Menu

Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

Missing Florida woman found naked in storm drain

items.[0].videoTitle
A Florida woman missing for nearly three weeks found naked and stuck in a storm drain. Yesterday a 911 caller said they had heard yelling from below ground in Delray Beach.
Posted at 12:15 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 17:01:55-04

A Florida woman missing for nearly three weeks found naked and stuck in a storm drain.

Yesterday a 911 caller said they had heard yelling from below ground in Delray Beach.

That's just north of Boca Raton.

Pictures from the scene show a special operations team lifting a grate lowering a ladder and using a harness to hoist the woman to ground level.

Officials say she couldn't stand and was very dirty.

She was taken to a hospital with superficial wounds.

Officials are still trying to figure out what happened.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018