Missing Florida woman found naked in storm drain

A Florida woman missing for nearly three weeks found naked and stuck in a storm drain.

Yesterday a 911 caller said they had heard yelling from below ground in Delray Beach.

That's just north of Boca Raton.

Pictures from the scene show a special operations team lifting a grate lowering a ladder and using a harness to hoist the woman to ground level.

Officials say she couldn't stand and was very dirty.

She was taken to a hospital with superficial wounds.

Officials are still trying to figure out what happened.