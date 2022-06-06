Watch
Mexican president confirms he'll skip Summit of the Americas

Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Nov. 18, 2021. The Summit of the Americas is a little more than two weeks away in Los Angeles, and there's still no clear answer on what countries are going. The confusion is a sign of chaotic preparations for the event, which the United States is hosting for the first time since the inaugural summit in 1994. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has threatened to boycott if Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua aren't included. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Posted at 7:21 AM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 10:21:28-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has confirmed that he will not attend the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week, dealing a blow to the event hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.

The decision follows a dispute about the guest list.

López Obrador wanted Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to be invited, but Washington did not want to include autocratic governments.

The Mexican leader said Monday that “There cannot be a summit if all countries are not invited.”

The summit officially began Monday.

The focus is "building a sustainable, resilient, and equitable future” for the region.

This is the first time the U.S. has hosted the summit since the first meeting in Miami in 1994.

