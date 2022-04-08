Mementos from Betty White will be up for auction this fall

Betty White fans will have a chance to own a memento from her career.

Julien's Auctions is putting 1,500 of White’s treasured possessions on the auction block this fall.

The mementos include everything from her award show gowns to her jewelry, home furnishings and even her Golden Girls director's chair.

The collection includes certificates for her 21 Emmy nominations.

Rare photos of her personal life and work on behalf of animal rights will also be up for auction.

The auction will run from September 23 to September 25.

Fans will be able to place their bids online.

