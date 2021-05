More than half a billion dollars is up for grabs in the Mega Millions lottery.

No one matched all of the numbers in Tuesday's drawing. So, now the jackpot is up to $515 million.

Tuesday's numbers were 3 - 5 - 56 - 61 - 66 and the Mega Ball was 4.

Mega Millions next drawing is Friday.