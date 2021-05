Federal guidance on wearing face coverings indoors may change soon.

That's according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci speaking to ABC News yesterday saying it's likely to happen "as we go along, and as more people get vaccinated."

He adds that the Centers for Disease Control will be updating its guidance almost in real time.

Last month the CDC relaxed its guidance on wearing masks outdoors.

It still advises both vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks in indoor public spaces.