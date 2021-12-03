Watch
Mark Cuban buys entire Texas town

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban walks by the court during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Mark Cuban
Posted at 3:52 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 18:52:23-05

Billionaire Mark Cuban is now the owner of Mustang, a small town in Texas.

Cuban told The Dallas Morning News that he bought the town, about 55 miles south of Dallas, because a friend needed to get rid of it.

“I don’t know what if anything I will do with it,” he said.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the town was previously listed for $4 million. However, it was never sold, and the price was reduced to $2 million.

It's unclear what the owner of the Dallas Mavericks paid for the 77-acre hamlet.

The town is reportedly home to a building for the Mustang Volunteer Fire Department and an old strip club that is in disrepair

