Man arrested for carrying 5 firearms into Atlanta Publix

A man in Georgia was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly carrying five firearms into a Publix grocery store, according to the Associated Press.

The incident happened two days after a mass shooting at a Colorado grocery store resulted in 10 deaths. Atlanta also dealt with tragedy last week as eight were killed at three area spas.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that police arrested Rico Marley, 22, for reckless conduct. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Marley concealed two long guns and three pistols inside the Publix, citing police.

“A witness observed the male and alerted store management, who then notified police,” Atlanta Police spokesperson Anthony Grant told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The incident caused the Publix to close, although the Journal-Constitution reported that nearby businesses remain open.

Georgia permits concealed carry, but in 2019, Publix began asking its customers not openly carry firearms in its stores, even if state laws allow it.