You can now send a ride to someone who needs to get to their vaccine appointment.

Lyft just launched a new website that allows you to book a ride for someone in need.

You can also schedule one for yourself if you're having trouble getting to a vaccination site.

The rides will be paid for through national and local nonprofits like the United Way, NAACP and more.

Companies like Hilton, Delta and Chase are also offering rewards points to customers who donate to the initiative.