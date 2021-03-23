Check COVID restrictions in place if traveling during pandemic

As more people start to book vacations and travel, there are certain restrictions that remain in place.

A negative COVID-19 test is required in some countries so make sure you're taking the correct one.

One couple was stopped at the airport before heading to the Caribbean. They were told they took the wrong test.

The FDA required a PCR test that detects the virus's genetic material. However, the couple got an NAA test at their local Walgreens which wasn't accepted by their destination.

A PCR test result could take days or you could pay for same-day results, but it will cost you.