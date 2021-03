Kia is telling owners of nearly 380,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors and away from structures due to the risk of an engine compartment fire.

The Korean automaker is recalling certain 2017 through 2021 Sportage SUVs and 2017 through 2019 Cadenza sedans to fix the problem.

The company says a short circuit in the electronic brake control unit can increase the risk of a fire.

Kia will begin notifying owners at the end of April.