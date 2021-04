COVID vaccine manufacturer Johnson & Johnson is coming under fire for stoking fears about vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna.

When news broke that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine might be linked to blood clots, the company responded by pointing a finger at Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines.

But according to the lead author of that study the research doesn't show that at all.

In fact Johnson & Johnson's shot is the only one authorized in the U.S. with reports of blood clots.