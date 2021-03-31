Job market becoming competitive amid pandemic

A recent survey found that 79% of people looking for a job say it has become more competitive because of the pandemic.

That's according to a new survey from LinkedIn.

This comes even after new claims for jobless benefits fell to their lowest level since the start of the pandemic last week.

"With a competitive market and an overwhelming number of applicants, hiring managers are saying that video has become the most important thing for vetting candidates and more important especially when it comes to soft skills," said Blair Heitmann, a LinkedIn career expert.

LinkedIn is rolling out a new feature to help you showcase those skills to hiring managers.

It's a 20-second video feature, that serves as a personalized introduction to a potential employer.