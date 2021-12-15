Jim Bob Duggar loses in bid for Arkansas state Senate seat

Jim Bob Duggar failed to make it to a runoff in his bid for a seat in the Arkansas state Senate.

The “19 Kids and Counting” star placed third in a race to become the Republican nominee for state Senate District 7.

Duggar received 15% of the vote.

Colby Fulfer came in first with 46% and Steve Unger placed second with 36% of the vote.

The two will go head-to-head in a primary runoff, which is scheduled for Jan. 11. The winner will take on Democrat Lisa Parks who won her primary Tuesday.

Duggar's election loss came days after his son, Josh, was convicted on child pornography charges.