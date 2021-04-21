JD Power: New average car price is more than $37K

Buying a new car will cost you.

According to JD Power the average new car price was more than $37,000 in the first quarter of this year.

That's up more than 8% from a year ago.

Now a lot of factors are behind this.

Vehicle demand is being fueled by people returning to work and having to commute, low interest rates and preferences for more expensive models and options.

Shoppers also have more to spend due to saving money during the pandemic and stimulus checks.

At the same time auto manufacturers have reduced production because of a microchip shortage.