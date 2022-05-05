Watch
Jail official said to have visited Alabama inmate in prison months before escape

This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Marshals Service and Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office in April 2022 shows Casey Cole White, left, and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White. (U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Posted at 7:09 PM, May 04, 2022
An Alabama sheriff says a jail official visited a murder suspect in prison months before helping him escape and that her actions suggest their plan had been in the works for some time.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said on Wednesday that investigators have learned the female jail official had visited the inmate in state prison between his stints at their county detention facility.

A nationwide manhunt is ongoing for Casey White, who was awaiting trial on a capital murder case, and Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County. Authorities say the two disappeared Friday.

Singleton said, “We have confirmed that there were visits and that there was communication between the two of them when he was in prison and she was still working here.” 

