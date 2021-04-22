IRS to start sending child tax-credit payments in July

American families are about to get a boost. The IRS will start sending out the new $3,000 child tax-credit payments in July.

Unlike past payments in COVID relief packages, these will be made on a monthly basis rather than one lump sum.

Families will receive $3,000 per child ages 6 to 17 but there are income limits.

The full credit is available to individuals with children and adjusted gross income of less than $75,000 or $150,000 for a married couple filing jointly.

The credit is designed to give the largest financial benefit to the lowest income families.

The monthly payments will continue through December.