IRS to start sending child tax-credit payments in July

American families are about to get a boost. The IRS will start sending out the new $3,000 child tax-credit payments in July. Unlike past payments in COVID relief packages these will be made on a monthly basis rather than one lump sum.
Posted at 7:11 AM, Apr 22, 2021
Families will receive $3,000 per child ages 6 to 17 but there are income limits.

The full credit is available to individuals with children and adjusted gross income of less than $75,000 or $150,000 for a married couple filing jointly.

The credit is designed to give the largest financial benefit to the lowest income families.

The monthly payments will continue through December.

