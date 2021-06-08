IRS to send refunds for taxes paid on unemployment benefits

The IRS will be sending out millions of refunds for taxes paid on unemployment benefits.

The agency is distributing upward of $2.8M refunds just this week.

They're going to people who have already paid taxes on 2020 unemployment compensation.

The reason is that there's new legislation on the books that does not include those benefits as income.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 excludes up to $1,200 in unemployment compensation per taxpayer paid last year.

Therefore taxes paid on the benefits now count as overpayments.