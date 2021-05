Still waiting on your tax return?

The Taxpayer Advocate Service says the IRS has nearly 31 million returns that need to be processed manually.

That's 2 million more than just a couple weeks ago.

Some of the returns are from 2019 and could not be processed sooner because of office closures due to the pandemic.

Taxpayer advocates say people should expect delays getting their refund.

This year's tax filing deadline is May 17.