The IRS is sending more money to some people who didn’t get enough in their original stimulus payments.

The so-called plus-up payments are going to people whose 2020 tax returns show they're owed more money.

Some discrepancies occurred because initial payments were based on 2018 or 2019 returns.

Low-income social security recipients and others who didn't file in 2019 or 2020 may still be waiting for money but the IRS is started sending those payments last weekend.