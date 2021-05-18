Investigation opens on mystery syndrome near White House

Federal investigators are trying to get to the bottom of a mysterious illness impacting people near the White House grounds.

The syndrome has actually been happening for years and has made more than 100 U.S. diplomats and troops sick.

But recently it's impacted at least two National Security Council Officials.

It's called "Havana Syndrome" because the unexplained symptoms started with U.S. diplomatic officials in Cuba about five years ago.

One theory says they come from directed microwave signals.

Symptoms include ear-popping, vertigo, pounding headaches and nausea.