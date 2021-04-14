Instagram testing new changes on social accounts

More changes could be in the works for Instagram.

The social media platform is testing a feature to let users decide if they want to hide likes on their own posts or posts from people they follow.

The testing began Wednesday with a small number of accounts.

This isn't a new concept for the company.

Instagram originally began hiding likes on posts in 2019 to "understand if it lessens some pressure" for users.

But they received some blowback from people who wanted to see their like counts and how popular their posts were.

Instagram likes have been a key metric to create engagement on the platform.

It's also how lots of social media influencers are able to make money from brands.