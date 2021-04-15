Instacart notices some returning to Sunday shopping

Watch
Before the pandemic some people scoffed at the idea of paying someone to do their grocery shopping. Others simply couldn't afford it or navigate the technology.
Posted at 7:03 AM, Apr 15, 2021
Before the pandemic some people scoffed at the idea of paying someone to do their grocery shopping.

Others simply couldn't afford it or navigate the technology.

But today online grocery shopping is common and essential.

But the Sunday shopping experience isn't totally dying off.

According to Instacart, they are seeing some return to weekend orders.

Compared to 2020 when most people did their grocery shopping midweek.

Instacart compiled a massive report and found nearly all of Instacart's orders in 2020 were delivered in less than 2 hours.

Instacart, Shipt, Amazon and Walmart have similar pricing models: annual memberships cost just under $100.

