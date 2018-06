KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. -- Some parts of central Indiana have received a lot of rain this week.

The Howard family in Knightstown, Indiana lives in one of those parts.

They had a calf born before all the rain, and the family was worried about her. So they brought the newborn calf, named Penny, inside their house.

The calf's mother is in a trailer, and the family takes Penny out to her every so often to get some milk. Both Penny and her mom are doing fine.

Check out photos of the calf above.