IHOP offering new 'Bacon Obsession Menu'

IHOP has a new menu for people who really like bacon.

The new "Bacon Obsession Menu" features seven new items including candied bacon pancakes, steakhouse premium bacon burger and maple bacon milkshake.

IHOP says some of the items are made with its new premium bacon.

This bacon is 5 times thicker than IHOP's regular bacon and finished with a maple glaze.

They say the menu will be available Monday through Friday for a limited time only.