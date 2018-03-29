Idaho Lottery launches clear plastic scratch game

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Lottery launched what’s being billed as “a first of its kind” Scratch Game Wednesday, by introducing a clear plastic scratch ticket.

The new game, called “Cash Getaway,” is 100% recyclable, Lottery officials said.

“The Idaho Lottery has a long history of being on the forefront of cutting-edge technology,” said Lottery Director Jeff Anderson. “Idaho is a unique geographic marketplace that is ideal for trying new products and new innovations that will eventually lead to introduction in other jurisdictions around the country.”

Players can actually see through the ticket. In the clear play game, located on the top half of the ticket, players scratch and reveal a unique code for use with their mobile device or PC. The bottom half of the ticket plays like a traditional Scratch ticket. Players without access to a mobile device or a computer can still play the new game. Each ticket features the Lottery’s security bar code which may be scanned at retail locations to collect their winnings.

The new game will be available in retail stores throughout Idaho by the end of the week, Anderson added.

The new five-dollar game also features two top prizes of $50,000 –- awarded either in cash payment or as a luxurious “vacation of a lifetime." The winner gets to choose.

The technology for this new product was created by Pollard Banknote, a Scratch Game printing business partner of the Idaho Lottery.



