Houston rockets reporting ransomware, cyberattack

The FBI is investigating a cyber-attack on the NBA's Houston Rockets.

A spokesman for the organization says it appears unknown attackers tried to install ransomware on a number of its systems.

It's not clear if any personal information has been exposed.

Some cyber-security experts believe it to be the first professional U.S. sports team to fall victim to such an attack.

They also say the type of ransomware used is particularly problematic because it causes data loss.

That means organizations would likely be unable to recover all their data.