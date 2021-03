Buying a new car in the near future may be a problem if you want a Honda.

The carmaker is temporarily shutting down production at most of its North American plants next week due to a lack of semi-conductors.

Currently, a global chip shortage is impacting tech companies like Samsung and car manufacturers.

Ford, Fiat Chrysler, GM, Nissan and Volkswagen also say they're experiencing production problems due to the limited supply of chips.