Homeless center in California to be named after Alex Trebek

A new homeless center in California is being named after the late Alex Trebek.

Hope Of The Valley Rescue Mission is transforming Skateland, an old roller skating rink, into a shelter.

The long-time "Jeopardy" host and his family donated half-a-million dollars to the project.

The Trebek Center will be used for bridge housing which focuses on getting homeless people off the streets and eventually into something permanent.

Trebek died in 2020 after a battle with cancer.

Hope Of The Valley expects to break ground on what will become the Trebek Center sometime in May.