If you're a homeowner you most likely experienced a little sticker shock last year.

Property taxes on single family homes increased more than 5% in 2020.

That's the biggest average increase in four years.

Tax experts say the spike in property taxes shows the cost to run local governments and public schools went up as well.

The state with the highest property tax is New Jersey.

Salt Lake City took the top spot as the city with the fastest increase at more than 11%.