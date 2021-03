St. Patrick's Day is usually known for big parades and parties but this year's festivities will look a lot different due to COVID-19.

So, how can you celebrate safely?

Dr. Joseph Khabbaza says masks and social distancing are still important and everyone should also try to avoid big crowds - especially ones with a lot of strangers.

Another suggestion is to go to an outdoor venue instead or hang out inside in a smaller group.