Menu

Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

Hawaiian island Lanai seeks to reach herd immunity

items.[0].videoTitle
With a population of roughly 3,000 residents officials are eyeing the Hawaiian island of Lanai as the place that could be one of the first in the country to reach herd immunity. According to the state 2,300 residents are over the age of 15 and eligible for the vaccine.
Posted at 8:02 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 11:26:02-04

With a population of roughly 3,000 residents, officials are eyeing the Hawaiian island of Lanai as the place that could be one of the first in the country to reach herd immunity.

According to the state, 2,300 residents are over the age of 15 and eligible for the vaccine.

So far at least 65% of them have received at least their first shot.

That's 15% away from getting to what scientists consider herd immunity levels.

"The fact that we could you know allocate so few doses to this population and protect it, insulate it from this virus, is fabulous," said Brooks Baehr, Hawaii Department of Health.

Lanai only has around 30 miles of paved road and no stoplights.

But the people there hope hoping they can soon say aloha to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HEALTH CHECK '21

8:08 AM, Mar 16, 2021