Hawaiian island Lanai seeks to reach herd immunity

With a population of roughly 3,000 residents, officials are eyeing the Hawaiian island of Lanai as the place that could be one of the first in the country to reach herd immunity.

According to the state, 2,300 residents are over the age of 15 and eligible for the vaccine.

So far at least 65% of them have received at least their first shot.

That's 15% away from getting to what scientists consider herd immunity levels.

"The fact that we could you know allocate so few doses to this population and protect it, insulate it from this virus, is fabulous," said Brooks Baehr, Hawaii Department of Health.

Lanai only has around 30 miles of paved road and no stoplights.

But the people there hope hoping they can soon say aloha to COVID-19.