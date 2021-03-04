Google to stop tracking users' browser activity

Google says it will stop tracking what you do online.

The company says it will not create new trackers once third-party cookies are phased out from its Chrome browser.

Those cookies track your online activity to send you personalized ads.

However, the decision does not mean targeted advertising will come to an end.

Instead of cookies, Google says its will use software that prevents individual tracking but still delivers results to advertisers and publishers.

Google did not say when the change would occur.