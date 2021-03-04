Menu

Google to stop tracking users' browser activity

Google says it will stop tracking what you do online. The company says it will not create new trackers once third-party cookies are phased out from its Chrome browser.
Posted at 11:51 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 16:00:47-05

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

