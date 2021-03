A big change is on the way for drivers who rely on Google Maps.

The company says it won't necessarily default to get you to your destination the fastest way possible anymore.

Instead, the navigation algorithm will soon automatically select the most fuel-efficient route.

But don't worry about things taking too long.

Google says it will only steer drivers to the greenest option when the estimated time of arrival is similar to other routes.

You can expect the change later this year.